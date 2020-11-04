Baldur's Gate III

Hints, tips, tricks, and secrets:

Easy Classes: Martial classes are the easiest to use —- any class that focuses on armor, strength, and lots of big weapons. They are not necessarily the most powerful, but they are simple and straightforward. The Warlock is the simplest class to understand if you are aiming for magic-users. If you want a little bit of both, the Cleric is a great martial class with healing magic.

Change Character Turn Order: In combat, it is possible to alternate the turn order for your characters —- but only if the turns are together. If you have three party members taking turns at the same time, then an enemy afterwards, you can swap your party member turn around however desired before the enemy turn. You can do the same if you just have two characters taking turns at the same time. This can be very useful.

Throw Potions For Quick Healing: Potions can be thrown at allies for quick healing. However, the breaking glass does cause damage -- so do not use this technique if your ally has almost no health. You can also throw potions on the ground to create a little pool of healing your party members can stand in.

[Right-click] to Inspect and Learn Secrets: [Right-click] to Inspect is useful for examining the world. If there is a weak wall, make sure to inspect it to see which type of damage needs to be applied. Force or Blunt damage will knock down walls, while piercing or slashing damage will not help at all.

Lure Enemies to Death: The Find Familiar spell summons a Familiar you can command and lure into advantageous combat areas. Summon a Familiar and lure enemies under a rooftop so you can easily snipe them. The distraction can be very useful.

Use the Environment to Your Advantage: Using the environment can be your best weapon. Pushing enemies off ledges, luring them into traps, or setting off explosive barrels are great strategies for tough fights. You can also throw a poison potion on the ground in a chokepoint and defend that position, poisoning incoming enemies as they try to reach you.

Note the Different Types of Spells: There are two types of spells in Baldur's Gate 3 —- instantaneous and concentration. Instantaneous spells are cast immediately on use, but Concentration spells take some time. If you are attacked while trying to summon a Concentration spell, you will have to make a successful ability check or your spell will be interrupted.

Do Not Spam Spells –- Use Alternate Methods: Everything in Baldur's Gate 3 works off a cooldown that is quite long. You will have to take short rests to recover some abilities and spells, and others can only be recovered after a long rest at your camp. Try to save spells for situations where you are outnumbered or in a tough fight. Use alternate solutions for battles —- like kicking enemies off ledges.

Rogues Tricks: Rogues are normally good with bows-and-arrows, but they are also good in close-range. If you are in a fight, you can jump (Free Action) to avoid reaction attacks and retreat, or you can enter sneak on your turn and hug the back of an enemy for a sneak attack. It seems strange to activate mid-battle, but it can work. With bows, you can dip your arrows into fire to set them ablaze and burn enemies. Try taking the high-ground as well. You will get bonuses for accuracy and range. Additionally, if an ally is standing next to an enemy in combat, you will have a better chance of hitting that enemy. The same is the case for magic-users trying to sling spells.

Throw Teammates and Enemies: If your strength is high enough, you can throw teammates and enemies. You can pick up enemies and throw them over a ledge for a quick kill.