When does game piracy become acceptable?

Another year, another Pokémon Presents, another event where The Pokémon Company could have announced the old Pokémon games were coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and didn’t. I don’t mean to beat a dead horse about this, as I’ve posted about the Nintendo Switch and Pokémon games before, but Nintendo really is starting to make me wonder whether game piracy can actually become an acceptable practice.

Game piracy, as I’m sure you’re aware, involves downloading and playing a game you haven’t paid for. We’re all aware of that, and the illegality of such acts. But what’s interesting is that technically using game emulators and ROMs is an act of piracy too. The legality is a little bit on the grayer side, and there’s a loophole where it seems to be more accepted if you own both an original copy of the game, and the console to run it on. The implication is then that you’re emulating simply for convenience, or because one or the other isn’t currently working. There have been multiple reports of game cartridges for the original Game Boy suddenly stopping working, and being able to emulate a game you own but can no longer play is a real lifesaver when you’re craving some nostalgia.

But how does this work when the game in question has been out of print for a decade? When the console in question is no longer able to be bought new? Are you doomed to never play that game?

“Don’t be daft,” you may be yelling at me. “You can just buy a second-hand copy of it on eBay, or Amazon, or any one of a hundred different stores.” First of all, please stop yelling. Second of all, you’re absolutely right, I could do that. But really, why bother doing that when you could just emulate it anyway?

Conventional wisdom would argue that buying the game second-hand is ethically better than emulating it, but is it? After all, the whole crime in piracy and emulation is that the original developer and publisher is robbed of a sale (which has its own counter-arguments, but go with me for the sake of argument). When you buy a game or console second-hand, the original developer and publisher still don’t see a cut of that sale anyway. Instead, you’re just buying a product that’s already been bought and paid for, and no extra money goes towards the people who made it.

Games are one of the few areas in multimedia where this continues to be a problem. With the exception of a few extremely niche titles, you can find almost any TV series or movie on DVD. There aren’t many titles lost to time -- unlike gaming. The process of adapting a video game is radically different from converting a VHS into a DVD, and a lot more work needs to be done.

So you can understand why it just hasn’t happened with a lot of games that fall into this category, but many of those out of print games have been largely forgotten. The old Pokémon games, however, still have a massive fanbase, and would be huge additions to the Switch Online roster. We’ve spoken before about the changes that would need to be made to the old Pokémon games to function, but once they’re done, they’re done -- and the games could easily be ported elsewhere after that. Pokémon Red on Android and iOS smartphones would likely be a huge seller.

But that’s not where we are, not at all. The old Pokémon games aren’t available anywhere from an official store, and it seems Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are content to keep it that way and leave money on the table. So, since that’s where we’re at, with no official recourse or ability to buy one of the old Pokémon games from Nintendo, does that mean downloading a ROM and playing it on your computer is actually an acceptable thing to do? Or is it simply that those games should stay completely unplayable? Is that Nintendo’s and The Pokémon Company’s real, true belief?

I can’t answer that for you, and I certainly won’t be able to stop you if you choose to download and play a ROM. I’m lucky. I’m of an age that I do own most of the old games and the consoles to go with them, so I can choose to play them as I wish. But younger Pokémon fans without that access? I guess you can only legally play the newer games, as Nintendo apparently doesn’t want your money.