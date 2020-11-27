Cemu V1.22.0

Cemu is a highly experimental software to emulate Wii U applications on PC.

What's new in V1.22.0:

general: Fixed even more race conditions which could lead to low performance, softlocks or crashes

general: Fixed several race conditions which could lead to crashes or softlocks in any game

general: Reworked PowerPC and Cafe OS threading from the ground up

Summary of changes:

- The existing single/dual/triple-core CPU modes are replaced with 'Single-core' and 'Multi-core' mode

- The new multi-core recompiler will use one full CPU thread + up to two extra threads (dynamically scales with actual CPU usage by the emulated CPU)

Multi-core mode has slightly better performance compared to triplecore mode

Overall CPU utilization on the host should be reduced for games that are not heavily multi-threaded (e.g. Super Mario 3D World, Twilight Princess)

- Decreased overhead in all modes (minor performance boost)

- Fixed a few multi-core race conditions

- The CPU mode 'auto' option will use single-core mode for CPUs with three or less physical cores and multi-core mode for anything above

OpenGL/Vulkan: Optimized PM4 command processor (up to 5% performance gain depending on the game)