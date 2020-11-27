Cemu V1.22.0

Cemu is a highly experimental software to emulate Wii U applications on PC.
What's new in V1.22.0:
general: Fixed even more race conditions which could lead to low performance, softlocks or crashes
general: Fixed several race conditions which could lead to crashes or softlocks in any game
general: Reworked PowerPC and Cafe OS threading from the ground up
Summary of changes:
- The existing single/dual/triple-core CPU modes are replaced with 'Single-core' and 'Multi-core' mode
- The new multi-core recompiler will use one full CPU thread + up to two extra threads (dynamically scales with actual CPU usage by the emulated CPU)
Multi-core mode has slightly better performance compared to triplecore mode
Overall CPU utilization on the host should be reduced for games that are not heavily multi-threaded (e.g. Super Mario 3D World, Twilight Princess)
- Decreased overhead in all modes (minor performance boost)
- Fixed a few multi-core race conditions
- The CPU mode 'auto' option will use single-core mode for CPUs with three or less physical cores and multi-core mode for anything above
OpenGL/Vulkan: Optimized PM4 command processor (up to 5% performance gain depending on the game)
