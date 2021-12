Felix v0.5.0 is released. Felix is a new opensource Atari Lynx emulator for Windows.

Felix v0.5.0 Changelog:

• Introducing simple GUI

• Fixed XOR sprites drawing

• Redefinable key mapping

• Simple gamepad support

• Automatic key remapping depending on rotation

• Giving Felix the focus for keyboard after a drag&drop

• Cpu corrections (fixes Dracula)

• Ability to change rotation and eeprom properies (can't be saved yet)

• Extended lua debugging facilities