Gearboy is a Nintendo Game Boy emulator written in C++. The emulator is focused on readability of source code, but nevertheless it has good compatibility. A lot of effort has gone into this in order to follow OOP and keep it as simple as possible.
Gearboy Features:
- Highly accurate CPU emulation, passes cpu_instrs.gb from blargg's tests.
- Accurate instruction and memory timing, passes instr_timing.gb and mem_timing.gb from blargg's tests.
- Memory Bank Controllers (MBC1, MBC2, MBC3 with RTC, MBC5), ROM + RAM and multicart cartridges.
- Accurate LCD controller emulation. Background, window and sprites, with correct timings and priorities including mid-scanline timing.
- Mix frames: Mimics the LCD ghosting effect seen in the original Game Boy.
- Sound emulation using SDL Audio and Gb_Snd_Emu library.
- Game Boy Color support.
- Integrated disassembler. It can dump the full disassembled memory to a text file or access it in real time.
- Saves battery powered RAM cartridges to file.
- Save states.
- Compressed rom support (ZIP deflate).
- Game Genie and GameShark cheat support.
- Multi platform. Runs on Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, Raspberry Pi, iOS and as a libretro core (RetroArch).
Gearboy v3.4.0 Changelog:
• o All platforms:
o GBA mode.
o Bootrom support.
o Many performance improvements.
o Several bug fixes.
• Windows , Linux and Mac (desktop):
o Fullscreen.
o Multi-line cheat input to add multiple cheats in batch.
o BSD support.
o 5 custom palettes.
o Debugger: go-to address, double click in jumps, back, memory breakpoints.
• RetroArch (libretro):
o Apple TV
o macOS ARM
o OpenDingux
