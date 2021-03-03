MAME v0.229

It’s been an eventful month, culminating in the release of MAME 0.229 today. One change that you’ll notice straight away is that the “64” suffix is no longer added to the file name for 64-bit versions of MAME. If you’re unsure, you can see the data model at the end of the window title.

One very elusive Argentinian title has finally made it into MAME this month. We’re very proud to present Ms PacMan Twin, an extensive hack of Ms. Pac-Man with simultaneous two-player cooperative gameplay. Another rarity you can now experience is Midway’s unreleased Power Up Baseball – the NBA Jam of baseball. On the topic of prototypes, Wayne Gretzky’s 3D Hockey Fatality Edition is now supported.

Several TV games for preschool age children from JAKKS Pacific’s Sharp Cookie line have been dumped and emulated, featuring popular characters like Dora the Explorer, Scooby-Doo, Spider-Man and Thomas the Tank Engine. Travelling back a little, Mattel’s representations of Basketball, Hockey, Soccer, and Tag as electronic toys are now supported. Elektronika Autoslalom has arrived from Russia (with love). Another batch of JPM IMPACT fruit machines have been promoted to working this month, making use of new artwork engine features for their internal layouts.

Updates to the Win32 and Qt debuggers add a context menu to debugger views with an option to copy visible text to the clipboard, improve behaviour when views are scrolled to the bottom, and fix a crash when right-clicking some memory views. We’re lucky enough to have received another shader update from cgwg, improving the appearance of the popular crt-geom and crt-geom-deluxe effects. We’ve added support for the NEC/Renesas V850 family to unidasm.

That’s all we’ve got time for here, but there are lots of software list updates, newly dumped bootlegs, bug fixes, and other enhancements that you can read about in the whatsnew.txt file .