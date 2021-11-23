MAME v0.238

You know what time it is? It’s time for MAME 0.238, our November release! After many years of waiting, the rare space shooter Monster Zero from Nihon Game is now playable. Despite the title, this game does not feature a three-headed space dragon. This release adds support for Fowling and Monkey Goalkeeper, two more Elektronika hand-held games built around the Egg/Mickey Mouse Game & Watch program.

There are a few changes to MAME’s UI and the debugger this month. Firstly, MAME is now less eager to reset your input configuration if you run it without connecting a game controller. Analog inputs support a few more configuration options, and we’ve added some (long overdue) documentation for the input configuration process. The timecode logging feature (used by people making gameplay videos) has been moved to a plugin, and debugger memory views now support octal data display, and octal or decimal address display.

Support for several Famicom controllers has been added or fixed this month, including the IGS Tap-tap Mat, Bandai Family Trainer, Bandai Power Pad, Bandai Hyper Shot, Konami Doremikko Piano Keyboard, and Konami Exciting Boxing air bag. Also involving peripheral support, the Acorn Archimedes drivers now support podule expansions, the Econet module slot, serial/parallel ports, and extension ROM sockets.

You can read about all the development activity this month in the whatsnew.txt file located whatsnew.txt file.