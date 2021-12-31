MAME v0.239

Did you think we’d let 2021 finish without a parting MAME release? MAME 0.239 is here, just in time for the new year. This release includes a fix for many subtle and not-so-subtle sound and music timing issues in games using Yamaha FM synthesis chips. The frame rate for Gaelco games has been adjusted to satisfy some wily protection checks, fixing crashes when continuing in Thunder Hoop and graphical issues in Squash. A big update for Philips CD-i emulation just made it in for this release, greatly improving the experience in a lot of games. Nintendo Famicom Disk System emulation has also seen some improvements this month.

This release is packed with even more Soviet re-skins of the Game & Watch Egg program, the latest Apple II dumps and cracks, another batch of Commodore 64 cassettes, and more exotic NES and Famicom cartridges. Milan Galcik, who’s been busy with the Elektronika hand-held games, has also completed a Slovak UI translation and updated the neglected Czech translation. Both genuine and cloned Apple II systems have had emulation updates this month, with a number of unique VTech Laser and Franklin ACE features now supported, and performance improvements for the Apple IIgs.

Of course, there’s lots more than we have time to talk about here, and you can read all about it in the whatsnew.txt file.