MAME v0.240

As lunar new year draws near and we approach a quarter of a century since Nicola Salmoria released MAME to the public, it’s time for MAME 0.240 – the first release of the 2022 calendar year. Wait, what was that? A quarter of a century? Yes, on 5 February, it will be twenty-five years since MAME 0.1 was released, supporting just five Z80-based games. MAME is coming up to its silver jubilee! And what a long way we’ve come…

This month, we’ve added support for dozens more versions of the Igrosoft five-reel slot machines. But buried in there are the remaining versions of Nintendo Game & Watch series games (rare versions of Helmet, Judge and Mario’s Cement Factory), two more Elektronika games based on Nintendo programs, a German version of Exidy’s Mouse Trap, and the incredibly rare Mahjong Block Jongbou 2 from SNK.

In the software lists, there are a whole pile of recently dumped prototypes of console games, and some homebrew titles for the Bandai RX-78. That’s on top of the steady stream of Apple II floppies, Commodore 64 cassettes, FM Towns CDs, and newly supported NES and Famicom cartridges. Building on the work last month, the CD-i has received a few more fixes that improve performance and add support for more discs.

You can read about everything we’ve been busy with all month in the whatsnew.txt file.