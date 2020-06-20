mGBA v0.8.2

A new release of mGBA, version 0.8.2, is available. This version is a bugfix release, which contains many stability and accuracy fixes. Notably, several rendering edge cases were fixed in both the default renderer and the OpenGL renderer. An extensive list of changes follows after the cut.

Emulation fixes:

• ARM: Fix timing on Thumb shift instructions

• GB: Fix GBC game registers after skipping BIOS

• GB MBC: Support 4MB MBC30 ROMs (fixes #1713)

• GB Video: Fix BGPS value after skipping BIOS (fixes #1717)

• GBA: Add missing RTC overrides for Legendz games

• GBA BIOS: Reset renderer when RegisterRamReset called (fixes #1756)

• GBA SIO: Fix Multiplayer busy bit

• GBA SIO: Fix double-unloading active driver

• GBA Timers: Fix deserializing count-up timers

• GBA Video: Fix mosaic objects drawing past the end (fixes #1702)

• GBA Video: Fix disabling OBJWIN in GL renderer (fixes #1759)

• GBA Video: Add missing parts of 256-color mode 0 mosaic (fixes #1701)

• GBA Video: Fix double-size OBJ wrapping in GL renderer (fixes #1712)

• GBA Video: Simplify sprite cycle counting (fixes #1279)

• GBA Video: Fix sprite/backdrop blending regression

Other fixes:

• 3DS: Fix framelimiter on newer citro3d (fixes #1771)

• ARM: Fix disassembling of several S-type instructions (fixes #1778)

• ARM Debugger: Clear low bit on breakpoint addresses (fixes #1764)

• CMake: Always use devkitPro toolchain when applicable (fixes #1755)

• Core: Fix ELF loading regression (fixes #1669)

• Core: Fix crash modifying hash table entry (fixes #1673)

• GB Video: Fix some cases where SGB border doesn’t draw to multi-buffers

• GBA: Reject incorrectly sized BIOSes

• GBA: Break infinite loop for 0-frame mVLs (fixes #1723)

• Qt: Fix OpenGL 2.1 support (fixes #1678)

• Qt: Fix unmapping zipped ROM (fixes #1777)

Misc:

• 3DS: Clean up legacy initialization (fixes #1768)

• GBA Serialize: Only flunk BIOS check if official BIOS was expected

• Qt: Disable Replace ROM option when no game loaded

• Qt: Defer texture updates until frame is drawn (fixes #1590)

• Qt: Set icon for Discord Rich Presence

• Qt: Show a warning when save file can’t be opened