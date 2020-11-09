mGBA v0.8.4

A new release of mGBA, version 0.8.4, is available. This version is a bugfix release, which contains many stability and accuracy fixes. Notably, an issue in the 3DS version that would lead to the 3DS crashing when exiting the emulator, and an issue that would lead mGBA to appearing in a language other than English by default on macOS despite the system language being set to English, have been fixed. The previously mentioned bug with Advance Wars is still present in 0.8.4. It has also been discovered to affect Final Fantasy I. This can be worked around by using a dump of the official BIOS, or using a development build, also available on the download page, which has the bug fixed. An extensive list of changes follows after the cut.

Emulation fixes:

GB Audio: Fix initial sweep state

GB Audio: Fix deserializing audio channels 2 and 3

GB Audio: Fix deserializing while audio was disabled (fixes #1305)

GB Video: Fix drawing background when window is force-disabled by frontend

GB, GBA Video: Copy disable flags when drawing scanlines in proxy when not blocking

GBA Audio: Fix deserializing SOUNDCNT_L

GBA Audio: Fix stereo in XQ audio

GBA Audio: Fix volume/mute in XQ audio (fixes #1864)

GBA Hardware: Fix GB Player detection on big endian platforms

GBA Video: Invalidate map cache when modifying BGCNT (fixes #1846)

GBA Video: Don’t draw sprites using unmapped VRAM in GL renderer (fixes #1865)

GBA Video: Fix rare regression blending semitransparent sprites (fixes #1876)

GBA Video: Do not affect OBJ pixel priority when writing OBJWIN (fixes #1890)

GBA Video: Fix deferred blending when OBJWIN matches window (fixes #1905)

GBA Video: Fix mode 4 transparency in OpenGL (fixes #1907)

Other fixes:

3DS: Redo video sync to be more precise

3DS: Fix crash with libctru 2.0 when exiting

ARM Decoder: Fix decoding pre-indexed writeback instructions (fixes #1915)

Core: Fix reported ROM size when a fixed buffer size is used

Core: Fix memory leak loading ELF files

GBA: Disable more checks when loading GS save with checks disabled (fixes #1851)

GBA: Fix endianness issues in renderer proxy

GBA Core: Fix memory leak when loading symbols

GBA Serialize: Ensure program counter is aligned when loading

Qt: Add dummy English translation file (fixes #1469)

Qt: Fix Battle Chip view not displaying chips on some DPI settings

Qt: Fix camera image being upside-down sometimes (fixes #829 again)

Qt: Fix drawing on macOS break when using OpenGL (fixes #1899)

Qt: Fix stride changing when toggling SGB borders (fixes #1898)

Qt: Fix aliasing on background logo (fixes #1886)

mGUI: Fix closing down a game if an exit is signalled

mGUI: Fix cycling through config setting states with accept button

mVL: Fix injecting accidentally draining non-injection buffer

VFS: Fix directory node listing on some filesystems

Misc:

GBA Video: Improve speed of window texture generation on AMD

Vita: Clear both buffers when loading a game