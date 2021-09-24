My NES v7.9.7931.3259

My NES is a portable, open source, low level NES/Famicom emulator written in C#. The compatibility of My NES is very high, running most games without any bugs. The aim of the project is to reproduce any hardware quirks that games may rely on as elegantly as possible. My NES doesn't employ any game specific hacks or hash checks (Aside from filling in pot holes left behind by the iNES file format).

What's new in version 7.9.7931.3259:

• Fixed: My Nes mixer look-up table.

• Fixed: sound output for external sound channels.

• Improved: MY Nes mixer. Now it sounds better.