No$gba v3.02

GBA and NDS emulator for Dos and Windows has been updated recently.

NO$GBA pronounced as No Cash GBA is a Nintendo DS / DS Lite and GameBoy Advance emulator for Windows XP, Vindows VISTA and MS-DOS. NO$GBA options include emulating all known save types as well as and multiple cartridges reading. NoGBA supports multiplayer and is able to load multiple NDS ROM files for linking games. Multiplayer for GBA Games is also supported.

What’s new in v3.02:

- 3ds/vfp/help: multiply note about FMUL X,X,X.. and FMAC Y,Y,Y.. (thanks kemal)

- 3ds/gpu/help: added triangle drawing examples (thanks to profi200 for help)

- 3ds/gpu/help: created I/O map chapters for gpu internal/external registers

- 3ds/gpu/help: renamed several registers, especially ATTR_BUF related ones

- 3ds/gpu/help: swapped/renamed width and height to match up with actual usage

- 3ds/gpu/help: important details/corrections for rendering pipeline registers

- 3ds/gpu/help: better GPUREG_IRQ_xxx and GPU_MEMCOPY descriptions

- 3ds/gpu/help: info on undocumented flat shading and striped/dotted modes

- 3ds/gpu/help: info on undocumented memory traffic and vertex/polygon counters

- 3ds/gpu/help: added undocumented gpu register stubs (inside of gpu chapters)

- 3ds/gpu/help: started to rewrite and rearrange unclear gpu descriptions

- 3ds/gpu/help: removed meaningless sentences alike this register is used to...

- 3ds/gpu/help: removed nonsense definitions alike unsigned 1bit enable flag

- 3ds/gpu/help: gpu external registers: added memory control/status registers

- a22i/float: .float16/24/32/64/80 supports multiple operands (using commas)