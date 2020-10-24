No$gba V3.03

GBA and NDS emulator for Dos and Windows has been updated recently.

NO$GBA pronounced as No Cash GBA is a Nintendo DS / DS Lite and GameBoy Advance emulator for Windows XP, Vindows VISTA and MS-DOS. NO$GBA options include emulating all known save types as well as and multiple cartridges reading. NoGBA supports multiplayer and is able to load multiple NDS ROM files for linking games. Multiplayer for GBA Games is also supported.

What’s new in version 3.03:

- filesys viewer: supports deeply nested/compressed/encrypted filesystems

- filesys viewer: allows to browse into dozens of compressed/archive filetypes

- filesys viewer: added file/folder/archive/device icons, added save-as button

- filesys viewer: auto-mounts child archives when expanding treeview items

- filesys viewer: detects about 150 different filetypes

- nds/help: file formats for sound, 2d/3d-video, message, manuals

- 3ds/help: file formats for sound, 3d-video, message, mpo, cro0/crr0, config

- compression/help: specs for Yaz0, ASH0, ALZ1, zip compression

- archive/help: specs for arcless, narcless, sarc, zar, encrypted arika archives

- gba/eeprom: ignores non-DMA access (Tomato Adventure) (thanks Unknown W.B.)

- gba/eeprom: avoids crash by stripping upper 4bit of 14bit addresses

- gba/debug: fixed nonsense warnings on jumps to 300xxxxh (caused by dsi mapper)

- dsi/ndma: gxfifo ndma mode support, fixed ndma ctrl bits in iomap (thanks ttb)

- 3ds/help: MCU: added missing IRQ 26,27,28,29 and IRQ 18,19,20,21

- 3ds/help: added aes keyslot summary

- 3ds/help: specs for partitions, cleanup for FIRM encryption chapter

- 3ds/help: confirmed GBA footer format (removed most of the guess/maybe stuff)

- debug: fixed lost data/stack/regs window focus after emulation run