Pantheon v9.400

Pantheon is Windows desktop application with collection of games for video consoles and home computers from the past. The games are not the part of the application, instead they will be downloaded (with the game manual or review - if available) from the internet, after you activate the game. Downloaded files are stored on the local file system (in user application data folder), and will be available offline the next time you wish to play the game. Finally, the program file is loaded and executed in the emulator of specific device.

Pantheon is still in development, new features and games are added almost every day. In the following months I plan to improve existing and create new emulators (Atari Jaguar, Amstrad CPC, Commodore computers...), add hundreds of games...

What’s new in v9.400:

-MSX computers: multi-tape support and Yamaha V9958 emulation

-games for MSX computers: 5-Ball, A-Ressha de Ikou, After Burner, Agat, Al Capone, Amazing Cash, Ame no Hi ha Ooisogashi, Astro Plumber, Athletic Ball, Attack Mosquiton, Ball Out, Ball Out 2, Barbarian: The Duel, Batten Tanuki no Daibouken, BeTiled!, BitLogic, Blusy Shop, Borfesu, British Bob, Bubbo World, Buddhagillie, Bumper Ship Racing, Burn Us, C.C.R.: Annex 1, The Algorithm, Captain Chef, Chase H.Q., Chick Fighter, Classic Adventure, Computer Pachinko, Computer Wars, Congo, Crazy Buggy, Crazy MSX Frenchies, Cuby, Danger Mouse in the Black Forest Chateau, Danger Tower, Detective Story, Dog Fighter, Dr. Pill, Draconic Throne, Dragon Quest II - MSX2, Dragon Slayer II: Xanadu, Eindeloos, El Descubrimiento de America, Emerald Isle, Final Fantasy, Final War, Flight Path 737, Forbidden Fruit, Gekitotsu 7 Narabe, Goldrush, Gorby no Pipeline Daisakusen, Gorgeous Gemma, Gravitica, Gunjin Shogi, Hammer Boy, Han-Seimei Senki Andorogynus, Head over Heels, Hyper Blust, Hypsys, I Need Speed, Indy 500, Infinity, Invasion, Italian Stallion, Ja Pong, Jawbreaker II, Juega... Pero Seguro, Jump Land, Keiji Daida Geki, Kill Mice, Killer Station, Knight Orc, Laydock, Leucocyt, Liberator, Line-Buster, Linez, M-Tanks, Magical Tower Adventure, Mazogs, Mean Streets, Mecha-8, Menace, Moero!! Nettou Yakyuu '88, Monster Hunter, Mouser, Mr. Cracksman, MSX Derby, Nayade Resistance, Night City, Night Driver, Ninja Savior, Numarin: The Private Detective, Numarin 2: The Private Detective, Numarin 3: The Private Detective, Oh Mummy!, Ougon no Haka, Ozvrashcheniye na Zemlyu, Passing Shot, Pasteman Pat, Penguin Mind, Pipeline, Planet Earth, Pretty Kingdom, Pro Yakyuu Family Stadium - Pennant Race, Professional Mahjong Gokuh, Psychedelia, PWND, PWND Part 3, Quartet, Quebert, Quinpl, R.A.M., Race in the Wild, Rescate Atlantida, Rice Eating: Hyper Somen, Rice Eating 2: Tsururin Kun, Roboy, Rocky, Samantha Fox Strip Poker, Sea Sardine, Shouganai, Shoulder Blade Overdrive, Sir Fred, Skramble, Sky Vision, Slime Center, Slime World, Solid Snail, Soul of a Robot, Space Crussader, Spitfire '40, Spooks & Ladders, Star Avengers, Steve Davis Snooker, Stop Ball, Subacuatic, Tales of Popolon, Target Plus, Teodoro no Sabe Volar, The Dam Busters, The Devil's Castle, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, The Last Dungeon, The Maze of the Black Spider, The Police Story, The Rampart, Time Bandits, Title Memory, Tour 91, Traffic Jam, Treppy, Trivial Pursuit, Twin Hammer, Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness, Uridium, Viaje al centro de La Tierra, Virus LQP-79, Wall, Wing Warriors, Wizard's Lair, XRacing, XSpelunker, Yakyukyo - Baseball Crazy, Yoshida Konzern - Demo Game 1, Yoshida Konzern - Demo Game 2, Yoshida Koumuten, Zero and the Castle of Infinite Sadness, Zevimodoki, Zombie Near, Zowazo World