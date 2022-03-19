Play! v0.50 is released. Play! is an attempt at creating an emulator for the PlayStation 2 (PS2) console on the Windows platform. It is currently written in C/C++. It uses an instruction caching/recompilation scheme to achieve better performance while emulating the CPU.

Play! v0.50 Changelog:

- Huge compatibility improvements: Dirge of Cerberus, Tekken 5, Ninja Assault, X-Men Legends, Ape Escape 2 & 3 and many more improved their status. There are now over 420 playable games reported in the compatibility tracker.

- Desktop: Compatibility status of games is now visible in the cover view screen. Games can also be sorted by compatibility status.

- Desktop: Added a toggle to enable GS RAM reads in video settings. Disabling RAM reads can help increase performance in some games (ex.: SSX3). Effective only when using Vulkan.

- Browser/JavaScript port is now available (still experimental). You can try it here.