PPSSPP v1.10.1

PPSSPP 1.10 is finally here. Not to be confused with 1.1! 10 major releases since 1.0, that's quite something.

PPSSPP 1.10.1 additionally fixes a few commonly seen crashes.

A selection of what has changed since 1.9:

• Graphics and compatibility fixes (#12800, #12670, #12635, #12857, #12941, #11898, #12695, more)

• Assorted minor performance improvements, game load speedup (#12462, #12652)

• Screen inset (notch) support on Android (#12779)

• Analog stick support for menu navigation (#12685)

• Fixed audio glitches in SDL builds (#12916, #12920)

• Support more languages in in-game dialogs (#12702). Croatian language added to PPSSPP.

• Simple multiplayer chat (#12667)

• More advanced postprocessing (multipass, parameters) (#12905, #12901)

• Add PPSSPP-specific CWCheat (#12816, #12912)

• Reintroduce Cardboard VR, allow more resolutions (#12449, #8714)

• Fix some crashes (#12908, #12876)

• Ghost in the Shell graphics fixed (JIT inaccuracy with inf*0) (#12519)

• Mac build now supports Vulkan on top of MoltenVK (#12583)

• Raspberry Pi 4 EGL crash fixed (#12474)

• VSync now supported on all backends, frame duplication option added for 30 Hz games (#12659, #12602)

• Camera supported on Windows, Linux and Mac (still no microphone though) (#12572, #12580, #12607)

• Darkstalkers fixed and working through software rendering. SW rendering fixed on GLES 2.0 (#12443, #12898)

• Hot Shots Golf slowdown and flicker on Vulkan fixed (#12873, #12746)

• Pangya Golf crashes and hangs fixed (#12718)

• Allow rebinding of right touch screen analog (#12486)

• Add option to prevent mipmaps from being dumped (#12818)

• Tilt control now have a base radius to help with deadzone (#12756)

• Mappable auto rotating analog stick to pass some game checks (#12749)

• Touch control position can now be snapped to a grid (#12517)

• HiDPI retina display support (#12552)

• Rapid-fire on touch control (#12601)

• Toggle mute button (#12643)

• Add option to resize game icons and more (#12646, #12637)

• Frames in-flight now configurable to reduce input lag at the cost of speed (#12660)

• Add toggle mode to combo button (#12623)

• SDL mouse support, Qt menu upgrades (#12612, #12817)

• Real support for chinese patched version of Hatsune Miku Project Diva Extend (#13007)

• Some minor kernel module support (#13028, #12225, #13026, #13004, #13038, #13023)

• Fixed fullscreen toggling with Vulkan in SDL builds (#11974)