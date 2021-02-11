PPSSPP v1.11

It's been a long wait, but the reward is finally here.

PPSSPP 1.11 has a large number of fixes for both long-standing and newly discovered issues. As a result, chances are better than ever that any game you try will work great!

Some of the improvements since 1.10:

• Lots of minor bug fixes, crash fixes, and performance fixes and improvements.

• New Browse... button to allow opening SD cards on Android 11

• Countless AdHoc networking fixes by ANR2ME, for example Dragon Ball Shin Budokai, PowerStone, Bleach Heat The Soul 7, Kingdom Hearts, GTA: VCS and many more.

• Graphics issue with car reflections fixed in Outrun, Dirt 2 (#13636, #13640, #13760)

• Cut-off cards in Yu Gi Oh fixed (#7124).

• Numerous fixes to the builtin fonts by nassau-tk

• Added exception handler so PPSSPP stays alive if a game crashes (#11795/#13092)

• Desktop: Support for multiple instance multiplayer (#13172, ...)

• Workaround for rendering bugs with flat shading in iOS 14

• Multiple fixes to the IR interpreter (#13897, ...)

• UI: New fullscreen button on desktop platforms, optional navigation sounds (#13239)

• Audio and multiple hangs fixes in UWP version (#13792, ...)

• Partial microphone support (#12336, ...)

• Workaround for wacky action mirroring bug in Hitman Reborn Battle Arena 2 (#13706, #13526)

• Hardware texture upscaling for Vulkan, mipmap generation (#13235, #13514)

• Added MMPX Vulkan texture upscaling shader (#13986)

• Depth texturing support in Vulkan and D3D11 (#13262, #13556, ...)

• Performance fix for Test Drive Unlimited (#13355, ...)

• Allow rewind on mobile (#13866)

• Added option to disable on-screen messages (#13695)

• Added "Lower resolution for effects" on libretro (#13654)

• Allow chaining multiple post-processing shaders (#12924)

• Support for loading game-specific plugins (#13335)

• Fixed Assassin's Creed: Bloodlines Save issue on Android (#12761)

• Hanayaka Nari Wa ga Ichizoku: mono voices fixed (#5213)

• Additional fixed games:

• Namco Museum - Battle Collection, Vol 2 (#9523, #13297, #13298)

• Dream Club Portable (graphics bugs, GL and Vulkan) (#6025)

• Capcom Classic Collection Reloaded (stuck in return game) (#4671)

• Xyanide Resurrection (freezing) (#8526)

• Dissidia Final Fantasy Chinese (patched game, invalid address) (#13204)

• Crazy Taxi (#13368)

• Spiderman: Friend or Foe (#13969)

• Downstream Panic (US) (New Game crash) (#13633)