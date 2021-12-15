Raine v0.92.3 is released. RAINE is an Emulator for Arcade games. Raine is a M68000 and M68020 arcade game emulator. Raine emulates some M68000 and M68020 arcade games and is mainly focused on Taito and Jaleco games hardware. It started as an experiment with the Rainbow Islands romset, dumped by Aracorn/Romlist. Raine can emulate many nice games now, and new games (previously unemulated) are appearing weekly.

Changelog:

• the sound associations were deleted if you loaded any game which had some. This reason alone was enough to make a new binary to avoid that people delete all their associations !

• yet another gui problem where the loading dialog was zoomed too much. Fixed, and the default is now to use opengl for rendering, which makes much more sense since it has more options and is much more tested.

• cps2 rasters are better, see the details in the 0.92.2 thread if you want to know how.

• and the joysticks configuration changes again, which obliged me to reset again the keys configuration since they are saved with the keys. Sorry, it should be the last time I do that. This fixes a conflict between the hat of a gamepad and a stick direction if the gamepad was not recognized as an sdl2 game controller. This one was hard to precisely pinpoint, but anyway it's fixed too.