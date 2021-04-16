RockNES v5.66

RockNES is a NES emulator and NSF music player for Windows.
What's new for version 5.66:
[fds driver]
- Disk inserted/ejected status is no more set to "true" on soft-RESET.
- Improved disk information, added CRC32.
[cpu]
- RAM is now completely filled with zeros.
[apu]
- Fixed a bug in the APU reset.
- Fixed a bug in the stereo sound downsampling calculation.
- Fixed NSF driver, major cleanups.
[graphics]
- Fixed windowed mode when out of focus.
- Fixed color calculations for various color styles.
- Color style "sepia #2" was changed to a new non-monochrome calculation.
- The loaded .NES filename is now displayed in the "File info" GUI option.
- Minor cosmetic changes in the GUI.
[general]
- Removed value $40 ORed at every joypad read.
- Keyboard is now polled before checking keys.
- Fixed emulator startup, several rewrites in the code, minor fixes.
- Fixed a memory leak problem.
