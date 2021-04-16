RockNES v5.66

RockNES is a NES emulator and NSF music player for Windows.

What's new for version 5.66:

[fds driver]

- Disk inserted/ejected status is no more set to "true" on soft-RESET.

- Improved disk information, added CRC32.

[cpu]

- RAM is now completely filled with zeros.

[apu]

- Fixed a bug in the APU reset.

- Fixed a bug in the stereo sound downsampling calculation.

- Fixed NSF driver, major cleanups.

[graphics]

- Fixed windowed mode when out of focus.

- Fixed color calculations for various color styles.

- Color style "sepia #2" was changed to a new non-monochrome calculation.

- The loaded .NES filename is now displayed in the "File info" GUI option.

- Minor cosmetic changes in the GUI.

[general]

- Removed value $40 ORed at every joypad read.

- Keyboard is now polled before checking keys.

- Fixed emulator startup, several rewrites in the code, minor fixes.

- Fixed a memory leak problem.