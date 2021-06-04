RockNES v5.80

RockNES is a NES emulator and NSF music player for Windows.

What's new for version 5.80:

[savestate]

- The savestate version has been changed to 8, so older states are no more compatible.

- Added/fixed proper savestate support for ALL mappers.

[sound]

- Added support for Namco 163 sound (mapper 19).

- Added mapper 210.

- Fixed NSF init/play/reset.

- Fixed sound recording status when stopped.

[mappers]

- Fixed MMC1 (mapper 1), plus support for 512k games (Dragon Warrior III and IV works).

- Fixed mappers 69, 72, 76, 78 and 92.

- Fixed IRQ counter on mapper 19 reset (Sangokushi II: Haou no Tairiku works).

[gui]

- You can press Ctrl+F to call the "File info" dialog while in the GUI.

- CPU state info dialog now supports NSF.

[general]

- General adjustments, cosmetic changes and cleanups.

- Documentation reworked and usual fixes.