RockNES v5.80

RockNES is a NES emulator and NSF music player for Windows.
What's new for version 5.80:
[savestate]
- The savestate version has been changed to 8, so older states are no more compatible.
- Added/fixed proper savestate support for ALL mappers.
[sound]
- Added support for Namco 163 sound (mapper 19).
- Added mapper 210.
- Fixed NSF init/play/reset.
- Fixed sound recording status when stopped.
[mappers]
- Fixed MMC1 (mapper 1), plus support for 512k games (Dragon Warrior III and IV works).
- Fixed mappers 69, 72, 76, 78 and 92.
- Fixed IRQ counter on mapper 19 reset (Sangokushi II: Haou no Tairiku works).
[gui]
- You can press Ctrl+F to call the "File info" dialog while in the GUI.
- CPU state info dialog now supports NSF.
[general]
- General adjustments, cosmetic changes and cleanups.
- Documentation reworked and usual fixes.
