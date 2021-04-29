SameBoy v0.14.3

SameBoy is a user friendly, powerful and open source Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Super Game Boy emulator for macOS, Windows and Unix-like platforms. SameBoy is extremely accurate and includes a wide range of powerful debugging features, making it ideal for both casual players and developers. In addition to accuracy and developer capabilities, SameBoy has all the features one would expect from an emulator – from save states to scaling filters.

This version is backwards compatible with save states from SameBoy 0.11.x and newer, as well as save states from any BESS compliant emulator

New/Improved Features

• GBS APIs available in the core

• Built-in GBS player in the Cocoa frontend

o Like standard ROMs in SameBoy, it supports debugging and selection of specific models/revisions

• Support for emulation of the homebrew TPP1 MBC

• Save states can be dropped into emulator windows to load them in both the Cocoa and SDL frontends

• SameBoy now uses the BESS (Best Effort Save State) format within its save states, allowing interoperability between big and little endian save states, future versions of SameBoy, as well as other BESS compliant emulators (Such as the incoming releases of BGB and Emulicious)

Accuracy Improvements/Fixes

• Fixed time syncing issues when turning the LCD off and on, fixes timing issues in Link’s Awakening

• Fixed a bug where an invalid SGB command would be ignored, while the actual SGB firmware would still process it in some manner, fixes Donkey Kong Land

Bug Fixes

• Better handling of more edge cases in the Linux build system

• Fixed a memory leak in the SDL and libretro frontends when loading a second ROM

• Fixed several potential crashes involving cheat codes

• Fixed a bug where the screen would temporarily freeze in the Cocoa frontend if certain controllers are rumbling in specific strengths