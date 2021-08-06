SameBoy v0.14.5

SameBoy is a user friendly, powerful and open source Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Super Game Boy emulator for macOS, Windows and Unix-like platforms. SameBoy is extremely accurate and includes a wide range of powerful debugging features, making it ideal for both casual players and developers. In addition to accuracy and developer capabilities, SameBoy has all the features one would expect from an emulator – from save states to scaling filters.

Changes

This version is backwards compatible with save states from SameBoy 0.11.x and newer, as well as save states from any BESS compliant emulator. Outside of macOS, this version is identical to 0.14.4 other than the version number.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented opening GBS files.