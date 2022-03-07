Snes9x v1.61

This is a small release for a bunch of little things that have accumulated. Big changes behind the hood are a change to the tile renderer so that it builds much quicker, and a swap of the Gtk port to C++ bindings, both of which should be unnoticeable. Michael Buckley also wrote a completely new macOS port, due to the complete deprecation of the classic APIs the old port used.
- Restructured tile.cpp tile renderer from heavy macros into C++
templates, significantly lowering compile time. (yoffy)
- MichaelBuckley provided a brand new MacOS port that is completely
rewritten based on newer, supported APIs.
- Fixed an out-of-bound memory access in sound DSP. (Sour, byuu)
- Revert default SFX2 clock speed increase.
- Added a render position hack. Fixes glitches in several games.
- Allow an SRAM mapping up to 128KB.
Win32:
- Apply turbo mode volume when rewinding.
- Added menu entry to load oops files, and an option to confirm before
saving or loading states.
- Fixed sound volume resetting when sound reinitializes.
- Added a save-state preview dialog.
- Added save banks for up to 100 states
- Added support for relative-style save slots
- Fixed blargg rf filter.
- Show command line options on -h and /?
Gtk:
- Added an option to show time. (taimoorgit)
- Use a submodule for glslang, because it doesn't guarantee API stability.
- Switched to GTK's C++ interface, gtkmm3. This effectively drops
GTK+ 2.0 support.
- Joysticks can now be hotplugged. (jraby)
Unix:
- Added audio output threading. (yoffy)
- Added screensaver prevention on joystick use. (greg-kennedy)
- Fix YUY2 conversion. (greg-kennedy)
- Add alsa output support. (cjacker)
- Add I420 conversion. (cjacker)
