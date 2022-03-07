Snes9x v1.61

This is a small release for a bunch of little things that have accumulated. Big changes behind the hood are a change to the tile renderer so that it builds much quicker, and a swap of the Gtk port to C++ bindings, both of which should be unnoticeable. Michael Buckley also wrote a completely new macOS port, due to the complete deprecation of the classic APIs the old port used.

- Restructured tile.cpp tile renderer from heavy macros into C++

templates, significantly lowering compile time. (yoffy)

- MichaelBuckley provided a brand new MacOS port that is completely

rewritten based on newer, supported APIs.

- Fixed an out-of-bound memory access in sound DSP. (Sour, byuu)

- Revert default SFX2 clock speed increase.

- Added a render position hack. Fixes glitches in several games.

- Allow an SRAM mapping up to 128KB.

Win32:

- Apply turbo mode volume when rewinding.

- Added menu entry to load oops files, and an option to confirm before

saving or loading states.

- Fixed sound volume resetting when sound reinitializes.

- Added a save-state preview dialog.

- Added save banks for up to 100 states

- Added support for relative-style save slots

- Fixed blargg rf filter.

- Show command line options on -h and /?

Gtk:

- Added an option to show time. (taimoorgit)

- Use a submodule for glslang, because it doesn't guarantee API stability.

- Switched to GTK's C++ interface, gtkmm3. This effectively drops

GTK+ 2.0 support.

- Joysticks can now be hotplugged. (jraby)

Unix:

- Added audio output threading. (yoffy)

- Added screensaver prevention on joystick use. (greg-kennedy)

- Fix YUY2 conversion. (greg-kennedy)

- Add alsa output support. (cjacker)

- Add I420 conversion. (cjacker)