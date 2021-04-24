Stella v6.5.3

Stella is a multi-platform Atari 2600 VCS emulator. It allows you to play all of your favorite Atari 2600 games again!

V6.5.3 is just another quick bugfix release for the 6.5 series. Changes as follows:

• Added context-sensitive help.

• Improved support of multiple monitors with different resolutions.

• Improved analog input reading (Paddles, Keyboards...).

• Fixed QuadTari support for controller types other than Joysticks.

• Fixed palette and TV effects saving for Retron77.

• Fixed immediate disassembling when switching options in debugger.