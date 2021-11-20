Stella v6.6

Stella is a multi-platform Atari 2600 VCS emulator. It allows you to play all of your favorite Atari 2600 games again!
This is a new semi-major release, with the following changes:
• Added preliminary PlusROM support for saving high scores.
• Added preliminary support for 'MVC' bankswitching scheme by Rob Bairos.
• Added web links for many games.
• Added dead zone and linearity settings for analog controllers.
• Added 'Check for Update' button to Help dialog.
• Added different mask patterns for scanline emulation.
• Fixed MindLink controller.
• Fixed SaveKey not working with QuadTari.
• Added TIA randomization on startup option.
• Added different debug color luminances for player and missile copies.
• Added hotkeys for TV roll speed and toggling 'Developer settings' sets.
• Debugger: enhanced prompt's auto complete and history.
• Debugger: added optional logging of breaks and traps.
• Debugger: added Thumb cycle counting.
