The latest free VGB 5.8 for Windows and Linux was released on October 6, 2020. The special effects and scaling code has been refactored for this release, and a new CPU-based linear image interpolation algorithm added. The CPU-based interpolation is used when it is impossible to use GPU to scale screen images. The Windows version has also got file drag'n'drop support and explicit "Video | Interpolate Video | Linear Scaling" option. The Linux version now supports -linear command line argument.

The complete list of features and the list of new features and fixes can be found in the

documentation .