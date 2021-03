Latest Released Version of VGBA is 6.4!

VGBA-Windows and VGBA-Linux are free for everyone to use and share. The latest VGBA, released on March 10 2021, enables most command line options in the Windows version and adds optional framerate display. I've also fixed random audio initialization failures on Windows. The VGBA-Android version is also available for your phones, tablets, and TV sets.