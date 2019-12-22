WinArcadia v26.01



December 22, 2019 - 1:57pm

WinArcadia is a multi-emulator of these machines:

* Emerson Arcadia 2001 console family (Bandai, Emerson, Grandstand,Intervision, Leisure-Vision, Leonardo, MPT-03, Ormatu, Palladium, Poppy,Robdajet, Tele-Fever, Tempest, Tryom, Tunix, etc.) (1982);
* Interton VC 4000 console family (Acetronic, Fountain, Interton,Prinztronic, Radofin, Rowtron, Voltmace, Waddingtons, etc.) (c. 1978);
* Elektor TV Games Computer (1979);
* PIPBUG- and BINBUG-based machines (Electronics Australia 77up2 and 78up5, Signetics Adaptable Board Computer, Eurocard 2650, etc.) (c.1977-1978);
* Signetics Instructor 50 trainer (1978);
* Central Data 2650 computer (1977);
* Astro Wars, Galaxia, Laser Battle and Lazarian coin-ops by Zaccaria (1979-1981);
* Malzak 1 and 2 coin-ops by Kitronix (c. 1980);
* Chaos 2 computer (1983);
* Dolphin trainer (1977);
* PHUNSY computer (c. 1980);
* AY-3-8550/8600-based Pong systems (Coleco Telstar Galaxy, Sheen TVG-201, etc.) (c. 1976-1977);
* Ravensburger Selbstbaucomputer aka 2650 Minimal Computer trainer (1984);
* MIKIT 2650 trainer (1978);
* VTech Type-right machine (1985).

Features include: ReAction GUI, load/save snapshots, windowed and full-screen modes, CPU tracing, trainer, drag and drop support, graphics scaling, automatic load/save of configuration/game, keyboard/joystick/gamepad/paddle/mouse/trackball support, autofire, turbo mode, gameplay recording/playback, sprite demultiplexing, help windows, source code, debugger, frame skipping, redefinable keys, save screenshots (7 supported formats), ARexx port, network play (IPv4 and IPv6), real-time monitor, locale support, game selection sidebar, text-to-speech, printer output, artefacting, support for ZIPped games, clipboard support, palette editor,
tone retuning, high score management, force feedback, sprite editor, 3D, assembler, CALM support, Scale2x/3x/4x and HQx filters, animation recording (3 supported formats), sound recording (3 supported formats).

The supported languages are currently English, Dutch, French, German,Greek, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

