WINARCADIA V26.81

AmiArcadia and WinArcadia are multi-emulators of these machines:

* Emerson Arcadia 2001 console family (Bandai, Emerson, Grandstand,

Intervision, Leisure-Vision, Leonardo, MPT-03, Ormatu, Palladium, Poppy,

Robdajet, Tele-Fever, Tempest, Tryom, Tunix, etc.) (1982);

* Interton VC 4000 console family (Acetronic, Fountain, Interton,

Prinztronic, Radofin, Rowtron, Voltmace, Waddingtons, etc.) (c. 1978);

* Elektor TV Games Computer (1979);

* PIPBUG- and BINBUG-based machines (Electronics Australia 77up2 and

78up5, Signetics Adaptable Board Computer, Eurocard 2650, etc.) (c.

1977-1978);

* Signetics Instructor 50 trainer (1978);

* Central Data 2650 computer (1977);

* Astro Wars, Galaxia, Laser Battle and Lazarian coin-ops by Zaccaria

(1979-1981);

* Malzak 1 and 2 coin-ops by Kitronix (c. 1981);

* Chaos 2 computer (1983);

* Dolphin trainer (1977);

* PHUNSY computer (c. 1980);

* AY-3-8550/8600-based Pong systems (Coleco Telstar Galaxy, Sheen

TVG-201, etc.) (c. 1976-1977);

* Ravensburger Selbstbaucomputer aka 2650 Minimal Computer trainer (1984);

* MIKIT 2650 trainer (1978); and

* VTech Type-right machine (1985).

Features include: ReAction GUI, load/save snapshots, windowed and full-

screen modes, CPU tracing, trainer, drag and drop support, graphics

scaling, automatic load/save of configuration/game, keyboard/joystick/

gamepad/paddle/mouse/trackball support, autofire, turbo mode, gameplay

recording/playback, sprite demultiplexing, help windows, source code,

real-time debugger, frame skipping, redefinable keys, save screenshots

(7 supported formats), ARexx port, network play (IPv4 and IPv6), real-time

monitor, locale support, game selection sidebar, text-to-speech, printer

output, artefacting, support for ZIPped games, clipboard support, palette

editor, tone retuning, high score management, force feedback, sprite

editor, 3D, assembler, CALM support, Scale2x/3x/4x and HQx filters,

animation recording (5 supported formats), sound recording (5 supported

formats), horizon dejittering, tape deck.

The supported languages are currently English, Dutch, French, German,

Greek, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

Changes since V26.8:

* Miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes.