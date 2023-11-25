Achilles: Legends Untold v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

L N K ^ 2 0 2 0 Achilles: Legends Untold (c) Dark Point Games RELEASE DATE.: 11/2023 PROTECTION.: Steam DISCS........: 1 GENRE......: Action Achilles: Legends Untold is an action RPG featuring souls-like combat mechanics, set in the mythical world of ancient Greece, where you assume the role of the fearless warrior, Achilles. Master blocking and dodging, explore vast open world with countless challenges. Rise stronger after setbacks, enhance attributes, acquire skills, wield blazing swords or a poisoned spear. Are you ready for unforgettable adventure? For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1314000/ - Extract - Burn or mount the .iso - Run setup.exe and install - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir - Play General Notes: - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from trying to go online .. - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary to run this game with admin privileges instead