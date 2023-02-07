Arrogation: Unlight of Day v1.0 - v20230131 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

P R E S E N T S GAME : Arrogation: Unlight of Day PUBLISHER : Gamersky Games RLS DATE : 2023/01 PROTECTION : Steam STORE : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/2113530/ Arrogation: Unlight of Day brings you a mysterious exotic horror adventure. You will play as a lone reporter searching for his lost family in an abandoned village from 80s China. Beyond darkness, you will find nightmarish creatures and secrets from the long lost Imperial Japanese Army. 1. Extract and burn or mount the .iso 2. Run SETUP.exe and install the game 3. Copy crack to install dir 4. Play IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT!