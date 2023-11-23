Backrooms Descent: Horror Game v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

P R E S E N T S GAME : Backrooms Descent: Horror Game PUBLISHER : Sushi Studio RLS DATE : 2023/10 PROTECTION : Steam STORE : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/2232180/ If you are not careful enough, you may end up in that place, the place some call The Backrooms. The Backrooms of existence, a hellish dimension of infinite maze-like constructs, each level pushing deeper into the despair. Could you, a normal person find the way out? Dive deeper into the horror 1. Extract and burn or mount the .iso 2. Run SETUP.exe and install the game 3. Copy crack to install dir 4. Play IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT! nZ nFo-13