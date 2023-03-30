Deflector v1.0 All No-DVD [TiNYiSO]

80
March 30, 2023 - 5:50pm
  • PC

Deflector v1.0 All No-DVD [TiNYiSO]

Text file description: 
   iks
        titan
                            crew
                            ____proudly presents____
                                   Deflector
                                (c) SuperGG.com
   Release On   : 24 Mar, 2023                 Disk Amount/Format : 1 Disc
   Type of Game : Action                       Media Protection   : Steam
                   *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1736550
  Deflector is a top down action rogue-lite set in a deadly microcosm. Dive
  deep into hostile worlds teeming with viruses. Strike down increasingly
  challenging enemies with your weapons and their own deflected projectiles.
  Live, die, grow stronger and become powerful enough to reach the Source!
                         Burn/mount, install, play!
                            SIZE DOES NOT MATTER!
           SKIDROW PARADOX DARKSIDERS  HOODLUM FAIRLIGHT RAZOR1911

