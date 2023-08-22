DROS v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

DROS
DROS
DROS
DROS

Rate

Total votes: 8
60
August 22, 2023 - 6:27am
  • PC

DROS v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 37th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1567         


                                    DROS
                              (C) emergeWorlds                              


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 07/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Indie
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1554650/
  Game information:
  =================


  Discover the world of Dros, a beautifully detailed story-driven adventure
  about a slimy little creature and her human bounty hunter shell.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-dros.iso:
   d3afce8fe2817b2d639f0bdcc811310c8d77d8991964902371d29b84b3509a55


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment