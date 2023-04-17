EVERSPACE 2 v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

ANSiJED In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1541

EVERSPACE 2 (C) ROCKFISH Games

: Protection: Steam : : Release Date: 04/2023 : Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT Game Type: Action ----- Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1128920/ Game information: =================

EVERSPACE 2 is a fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter with exploration in space and on planets, tons of loot, RPG elements, mining, and crafting. Experience an exciting sci-fi story set in a vivid, handcrafted open world full of secrets, puzzles, and perils. Notes: ====== * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!

Installation Information: ========================= * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso * Install by using our installer * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall) Blake3 Hashes: ============== flt-everspace_2.iso: 3ad859c713d7dbaeb1265fa36b82d2aa19bd324681712002a45a2768e2783a37

/TEAM FAiRLIGHT +-+ QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+

IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT! SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT