Fort Solis v1.2 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Update v1.2: AZERTY keyboard support added Fixed UI elements being wrongly displayed on other aspects than 16:9 Fixed issues with multi tool (added increased zoom by 50%, fixed security hub wrong name, fixed alignment) Further audio tweaks (there are many corrections in the audio department - sounds played or not) Update v1.1: Added loading screen to the beginning of the game. Installed driver check on game run. Game checks to see if your GPU driver needs updating and provides download links for AMD and Nvidia Audio fix for pausing and unpausing game. Various audio fixes for soundtracks not stopping for extended periods of time. Audio fix for missing audio in Comms Hub location. Audio logic fix for soundtrack in Med bay area. Added missing binding for photomode on control scheme layout. No more blocker in the airlock after finding Helen's L N K ^ 2 0 2 0 Fort Solis Update v1.2 (c) Dear Villagers RELEASE DATE.: 10/2023 PROTECTION.: Steam DISCS........: 1 GENRE......: Adventure For list of changes read included patchnotes.txt - Extract - Run setup.exe and install update - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir - Play You need the following releases for this: Fort.Solis-RUNE