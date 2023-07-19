FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

July 19, 2023 - 5:53pm
  • PC

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 37th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1562         


                         FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake
                       (C) Forever Entertainment S. A.                      


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 06/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Strategy
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/2399730/
  Game information:
  =================


  FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake is an immersive, tactical turn-based RPG,
  placing you in command of the awe-inspiring Wanzers  powerful military
  machines.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-front_mission_1st_remake.iso:
   ec44bfcc098c8a1c45bafa7aacae65e22f04331187745f16dbe3cd8c694c30d2


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

