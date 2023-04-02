Have a Nice Death v1.0 All No-DVD [DARKSiDERS]

YEP! STiLL HERE! d A r K S i D e R s |--| .iSO GAMES SECTiON ========================= --[ PRESENTS ]--- ====================== ASCii BY: h! DSiDERS 2022 Have.A.Nice.Death-DARKSiDERS A -[ RELEASE NFO ]- | | Product:: Have a Nice Death Developer:: Magic Design Studios Publisher:: Gearbox Publishing Genre:: Action Protection:: STEAM Number of Players:: Singleplayer Release Date:: 22-03-2023 Languages:: English Packet Count:: 1 DiSC Supplier:: DARKSiDERS Packer:: Some member! Cracker:------: cRaC|{Ab0t ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1740720 Don't take our .iso image from pre and rip it to make it 0day! Buy own! -[ DESCRiPTiON ]- Have a Nice Death is a 2D action roguelike where you play as an overworked Death, whose employees have run rampant, completely throwing off the balance of souls - and his vacation plans. In order to restore order, you'll have to grab your trusty scythe and show your employees who's boss. -[ iNSTALL NFO ]- | 1. Unpack, Mount or Burn! | 2. Install! Copy crack to install dir. (Or let our installer do it!) 3. Watch our CRACKTRO in /DARKSiDERS! 4. Play! 5. If you enjoy the game, buy it. Devs deserve support! -[ GROUP iNFO! ]- - WE'RE LOOKING FOR CODERS/CRACKERS/SUPPLIERS OF GAMES/APPS darkstars@protonmail.com -[ DSiDE GREET ]- * - SKIDROW - TiNYiSO - HOODLUM - RAZOR1911 - DARKZER0 - KNiSO - * * - TRSi - AEROHOLiCS - DARKFLiX - Unleashed - * -------------------- Respect to all oldskool ppl, Respect to art ppl and crews! |--| || This country Nippon always been bit niche so respects to: Everyone who releases ASiAN THEMED stuff! - ASCii and iNSTALLER GFX - BY: h! tHe mAin aRtiSt! | | |--| Updated on: 01/05/2022