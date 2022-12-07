Hello Neighbor 2: Deluxe Edition v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

December 7, 2022 - 4:26pm
  • PC

Hello Neighbor 2: Deluxe Edition v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1504
                      Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition
                                (C) tinyBuild
 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 12/2022              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Indie
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1321680/
  Game information:
  =================
  Hello Neighbor 2 is a stealth horror game about digging up your creepy
  neighbors secrets. But theres a twist: each Neighbor is controlled by
  advanced AIs! Can you outsmart the Neighbors and find out what they're
  hiding?
  Following DLC included:
  Hello Neighbor 2: Hello-copter DLC
  Hello Neighbor 2: Back to School DLC
  Hello Neighbor 2: Late Fees DLC
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!
  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-hello_neighbor_2_deluxe_edition.iso:
   03bd29926672e17669bebb17ea88447388bf881f48c74f3726815c2e15aeb5ab
                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+
      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

