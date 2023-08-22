The Immolate v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

P R E S E N T S GAME : The Immolate PUBLISHER : Long Shift Studios RLS DATE : 2023/07 PROTECTION : Steam STORE : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/2128330/ You will be subjected to the savagery of the spirit possessed by the devil. Try to get out of the old house you were trapped in! Retro survival horror game in the 90s 1. Extract and burn or mount the .iso 2. Run SETUP.exe and install the game 3. Copy crack to install dir 4. Play IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT! nZ nFo-13