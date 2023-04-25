INFINITE GUITARS v1.0 All No-DVD [Razor1911]

April 25, 2023 - 12:35pm
Text file description: 
                                         1 9 1 1         
                          Razor 1911 proudly presents:
                               Infinite Guitars
                               (C) Humble Games
  Date: 2023-04                        Game Type : Action, Adventure
  Size: 1 Disc                         Protection: Microsoft DRM
  OS  : Windows 10 64-Bit
 Game Notes
 ~~~~~~~~~~
 Fight mechs with metal-crushing rock in Infinite Guitars, a genre-melting
 Rhythm RPG featuring vibrant anime-inspired art and a blazing original
 soundtrack. Battle against war machines with electrifying Guitar Solos, and
 save the planet!
 Install Notes
 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
 1. Unpack
 2. Mount or Burn iso
 3. Install
 4. Copy crack
 5. Install Microsoft VCLibs and Gaming Services (support folder)
 6. Block the game in your firewall.
 7. Have fun!
 Razor 1911 Greetings
 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
 Razor1911 slices out greets to our friends around the world.
                                      /\
                        Razor 1911   /__\   Since 1985
                                    /\  /\
                                   /__\/__\
              SUPPORT THE COMPANIES THAT PRODUCE QUALITY SOFTWARE!
     IF YOU ENJOYED THIS PRODUCT, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT!!

Download

