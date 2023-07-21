Jagged Alliance 3 v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

July 21, 2023 - 8:31am
  • PC

Jagged Alliance 3 v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 37th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1564         


                             Jagged Alliance 3
                               (C) THQ Nordic                               


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 07/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Strategy
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1084160/
  Game information:
  =================


  Das Land Grand Chien strzt ins Chaos, als der gewhlte Prsident
  verschwindet und die paramilitrische "Legion" die Kontrolle bernimmt.
  Heuere in diesem Nachfolger des beliebten Franchise Sldner an, triff
  interessante Charaktere und erlebe rundenbasierte Kmpfe.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-jagged_alliance_3.iso:
   d2769894dedd1525a24a7d48ced6d81f2503a5ad2b86f3c5533e08cfbcdb726f


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

