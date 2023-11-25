Jumanji: Wild Adventures v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

P R E S E N T S GAME : Jumanji: Wild Adventures PUBLISHER : Outright Games Ltd. RLS DATE : 2023/11 PROTECTION : Steam STORE : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1823200/ Explore Jumanji s lost world of dangerous beasts and secret treasures. 1. Extract and burn or mount the .iso 2. Run SETUP.exe and install the game 3. Copy crack to install dir 4. Play IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT! nZ nFo-13