Mato Anomalies v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Rate

Total votes: 0
March 24, 2023 - 3:56pm
  • PC

Mato Anomalies v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1537         


                               Mato Anomalies
                              (C) Prime Matter                              


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 03/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    RPG
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/2024390/
  Game information:
  =================


  Mato Anomalies takes players on a journey through a neo-futuristic version
  of a bygone oriental city. Investigate strange happenings across the city
  and uncover secrets behind the walls. Join a cast of enigmatic unlikely
  heroes in this anime-inspired RPG experience.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-mato_anomalies.iso:
   19ed8b214ed3c1f1679ce44844eea676091c4698891a077f70dd5f1a6a4f5506


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment