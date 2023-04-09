Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

April 9, 2023 - 4:23pm
  • PC

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

Text file description: 
                               P R E S E N T S
      GAME           : Monster Energy Supercross - The Official
                       Videogame 6
      PUBLISHER      : Milestone S.r.l.
      RLS DATE       : 2023/03
      PROTECTION     : Steam
      STORE          : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/2058750/
      Mud, sweat, adrenaline, and fun: all the best the motocross and
      dirt bike world has to offer awaits you in the new Monster
      Energy Supercross 6!                                                    


      PatchNotes:
      *****://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2058750?updates
      1. Extract
      2. Run Update\PATCH.exe and install the update
      3. Copy crack to install dir
      4. Play                                                                 


      The following releases are required for this update:
      Monster.Energy.Supercross.The.Official.Videogame.6-TENOKE
                       IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT!
                                                                                 Added Rhythm Attack: Course 3 Champions Raceway.
A new Straight Rhythm has been added to the available tracks for Rhythm Attack!
Added Rhythm Attack: Tournament game mode.
A new way to experience the Rhythm Attack: fight your way in a 4-rounds Tournament and come out on top!
  Added Rhythm Attack: Split screen mode.
Challenge your friends face-to-face on the Straight Rhythm tracks!
Added: Split Screen championship mode.
Challenge your friends face-to-face in an official 450 or 250 championship!
Improved: Monster Girl characters.
Fix on championship save
Fixed a bug where players could not continue their Career after selecting Rookie-West chapter.
Improved online stability.
Fixed a bug where using voice chat would randomly crash an online lobby.
Various fixes and improvements.
Fixed a bug where the game would crash upon ending a Coach Challenge in a specific point of the Supercross Park.
Fixed a bug where the game would not correctly translate the Reward page after a Supercross Academy lesson.

Download

