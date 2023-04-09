Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

P R E S E N T S GAME : Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 PUBLISHER : Milestone S.r.l. RLS DATE : 2023/03 PROTECTION : Steam STORE : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/2058750/ Mud, sweat, adrenaline, and fun: all the best the motocross and dirt bike world has to offer awaits you in the new Monster Energy Supercross 6! PatchNotes: *****://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2058750?updates 1. Extract 2. Run Update\PATCH.exe and install the update 3. Copy crack to install dir 4. Play The following releases are required for this update: Monster.Energy.Supercross.The.Official.Videogame.6-TENOKE IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT! Added Rhythm Attack: Course 3 Champions Raceway. A new Straight Rhythm has been added to the available tracks for Rhythm Attack! Added Rhythm Attack: Tournament game mode. A new way to experience the Rhythm Attack: fight your way in a 4-rounds Tournament and come out on top! Added Rhythm Attack: Split screen mode. Challenge your friends face-to-face on the Straight Rhythm tracks! Added: Split Screen championship mode. Challenge your friends face-to-face in an official 450 or 250 championship! Improved: Monster Girl characters. Fix on championship save Fixed a bug where players could not continue their Career after selecting Rookie-West chapter. Improved online stability. Fixed a bug where using voice chat would randomly crash an online lobby. Various fixes and improvements. Fixed a bug where the game would crash upon ending a Coach Challenge in a specific point of the Supercross Park. Fixed a bug where the game would not correctly translate the Reward page after a Supercross Academy lesson.