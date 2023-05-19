New Tales from the Borderlands v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

New Tales from the Borderlands
New Tales from the Borderlands
New Tales from the Borderlands
New Tales from the Borderlands

Rate

Total votes: 7
80
May 19, 2023 - 5:18pm
  • PC

New Tales from the Borderlands v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Text file description: 
            L
             N
                  K
                      ^
                       2
                       0
                         2
                         0
                     New Tales from the Borderlands (c) 2K
          RELEASE DATE.:  04/2023              PROTECTION.: Steam
          DISCS........:  1                    GENRE......: Adventure
      Take  a  stand  against  ruthless  corporate  overlords    in  this
      narrative-driven  adventure!  Within  the    perpetually   war-torn
      metropolis of Promethea, you'll control Anu, Octavio, and  Fran  on
      the worst day of their lives. Help these three  lovable  losers  as
      they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even  save  it)!  Face
      down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster,  and cold-hearted
      capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is
      up to you!
      For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1454970/
      - Extract
      - Burn or mount the .iso
      - Run setup.exe and install
      - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir
      - Play

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment