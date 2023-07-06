The Pegasus Expedition v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

L N K ^ 2 0 2 0 The Pegasus Expedition (c) Fulqrum Publishing RELEASE DATE.: 06/2023 PROTECTION.: Steam DISCS........: 1 GENRE......: Indie The Pegasus Expedition is a story-driven sci-fi grand strategy game set in a key moment for humankinds survival. Facing an overwhelming threat at home, humanity sends an expedition to the Pegasus Galaxy in a desperate attempt to find a refuge for the population of Earth, only to find themselves in the middle of an interstellar war they inadvertently started. As you lead one of these fleets, your mission soon transitions from exploration to governance, conquest, and eventually a fight for survival. Players will experience a challenging story where nothing is self-evident and every decision will have its consequences. Building on the legacy of the grand strategy genre, The Pegasus Expedition adds a strong narrative side to the classic 4X-gameplay which involves managing your diplomatic ties, armies, economy and scientific development. For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1521070/ - Extract - Burn or mount the .iso - Run setup.exe and install - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir - Play General Notes: - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from trying to go online .. - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary to run this game with admin privileges instead