Pentiment v1.0 All No-DVD [Razor1911]

1 9 1 1 Razor 1911 proudly presents: Pentiment (C) Xbox Game Studios Date: 2022-11 Game Type : Adventure Size: 1 Disc Protection: Microsoft DRM OS : Windows 10 64-Bit Game Notes ~~~~~~~~~~ Step into a living illustrated world in a time when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change. Walk in the footsteps of Andreas Maler, a master artist who finds himself in the middle of murders, scandals, and intrigue in the Bavarian Alps. Install Notes ~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 1. Unpack 2. Mount or Burn iso 3. Install 4. Copy crack 5. Install Microsoft VCLibs and Gaming Services (support folder) 6. Block the game in your firewall. 7. Have fun! Razor 1911 Greetings ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Razor1911 slices out greets to our friends around the world. /\ Razor 1911 /__\ Since 1985 /\ /\ /__\/__\ SUPPORT THE COMPANIES THAT PRODUCE QUALITY SOFTWARE! IF YOU ENJOYED THIS PRODUCT, BUY IT! SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT!!