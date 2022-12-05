POSTAL: Brain Damaged - Rip and Turd v20221125 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Rate

Total votes: 6
60
December 5, 2022 - 9:24am
  • PC

POSTAL: Brain Damaged - Rip and Turd v20221125 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1499         


                     POSTAL: Brain Damaged Rip And ****
                          (C) Running With Scissors                         


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 11/2022              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Action
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1359980/
  Game information:
  =================


  POSTAL: Brain Damaged is a new, action-oriented take on the Running With
  Scissors cult game series with throwback graphics, and fast-paced, modern
  gameplay. Take a wild roller coaster ride through the twisted wonderland
  encased in the POSTAL DUDES messed-up mind.


  Enjoy the brand new "Horde Mode: Rip & ****" brought to you by the mad
  lads at Hyperstrange just in time for the POSTAL Series 25th Anniversary
  Celebration!
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-postal_brain_damaged_rip_and_turd.iso:
   59ad43b6954bfc2a42e1506c7adc497579c40d77c4c130f6da8ffa7fbedb9555


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment