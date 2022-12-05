POSTAL: Brain Damaged - Rip and Turd v20221125 All No-DVD [FairLight]

ANSiJED In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1499

POSTAL: Brain Damaged Rip And **** (C) Running With Scissors

: Protection: Steam : : Release Date: 11/2022 : Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT Game Type: Action ----- Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1359980/ Game information: =================

POSTAL: Brain Damaged is a new, action-oriented take on the Running With Scissors cult game series with throwback graphics, and fast-paced, modern gameplay. Take a wild roller coaster ride through the twisted wonderland encased in the POSTAL DUDES messed-up mind.

Enjoy the brand new "Horde Mode: Rip & ****" brought to you by the mad lads at Hyperstrange just in time for the POSTAL Series 25th Anniversary Celebration! Notes: ====== * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!

Installation Information: ========================= * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso * Install by using our installer * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall) Blake3 Hashes: ============== flt-postal_brain_damaged_rip_and_turd.iso: 59ad43b6954bfc2a42e1506c7adc497579c40d77c4c130f6da8ffa7fbedb9555

/TEAM FAiRLIGHT +-+ QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+

IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT! SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT